St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Xavier Berrnard Watson

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a suspect wanted for the shooting of a fourteen-year-old.

On May 4, 2022, just after 10:00 PM the Eunice Police responded to a call of someone being shot in the 200 block of Acadia Street.

When officers arrived they located a 14-year-old victim sitting inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that the 14-year-old was confronted in the street and shot by the suspect. Xavier Berrnard Watson, 31-year, is wanted by the Eunice Police Department and also wanted in California. Watson has a last known address of 300 Boudreaux Street in Eunice. His warrants include attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and attempted aggravated cruelty to animals.

If you have any information on this crime, submit an anonymous tip by using using the QR code at the bottom of the video, by using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, by using the P3 app or by calling 337-948-TIPS.

