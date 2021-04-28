St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating stolen excavator

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving a theft in the Sunset area.

On April 25, 2021, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Rodney Road near Sunset for a missing excavator. The owner reported that he parked his trailer with the excavator on his property on April 23 then left and secured his gate.

When he arrived back on his property at 3:00pm on the April 25 he noticed the gate open and the excavator missing. The excavator is orange in color and is a Kubota KX-40-4 valued at $55,000 dollars.

Download our P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel