St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating catalytic converter theft suspect

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a wanted fugitive.

The Opelousas Police Department is attempting to locate 37-year-old James Thompson, of Opelousas, for theft, drug charges, resisting arrest, and traffic charges. Thompson was involved in two separate catalytic converter thefts in February and June, according to police.

Thompson was stopped for a traffic violation and was in possession of several catalytic converters and power tools commonly used in the thefts. Police say he was also in possession of illegal narcotics but fled before he was able to be taken into custody.

Thompson is 6 ft. 2 inches in height and weighs 185 lbs. His last known address is the 300 block of Elementary Lane in Opelousas.

