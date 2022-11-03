Watch Now
CommunityCrime Stoppers

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating 3 wanted fugitives

Posted at 12:44 PM, Nov 03, 2022
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating three wanted fugitives on probation warrants.

Lacanda Nicole Ortego, 34, is wanted for a probation warrant for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Her last known address is on South Beulah Street in Eunice. She is is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. i

Calvin Jawattski Fontenot, 25, has a probation warrant for attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and domestic abuse battery on a pregnant victim. He is is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. His last known address is on Boudreaux Street in Eunice.

Samuel Roy Lee, Jr., 29, has a probation warrant for distribution of marijuana. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. His last known address is on Ina Claire Drive in Opelousas.

To leave a tip, use the QR code at the bottom of the video, by using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, or by using the P3 app.

