St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying person of interest

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers needs help from the public in solving a homicide in Eunice.

On May 5, 2021, officers were en route to shots fired call when they were informed of a body at the intersection of Nimitz Street and Williams Avenue. When the officers arrived, the victim had already been transported to a local hospital where the victim died.

Video footage was recovered from a nearby convenience store that revealed several persons of interest. Crime Stoppers need help in identifying the person seen in the video.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" to submit an anonymous tip.

