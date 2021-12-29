St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying truck

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving a theft in the Eunice and Lawtell areas.

On December 10, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Family Dollar located at the 10,000 block of Prejean Highway in Lawtell. Upon arrival, deputies observed the lock on the metal storage cage in front of the store was broken. According to store employees, 21 Blue Rhino propane bottles were taken from the cage at some time during the night. The propane bottles were full and valued at $1300.

Also on December 10, officers with the Eunice Police Department were dispatched to the Family Dollar located at the 1200 block of Laurel Avenue in Eunice. Officers observed the lock to be broken on this cage also and 6 to 7 propane bottles, valued at $400.

Security footage from a nearby business shows a truck in the parking lot backing up to the front of the store at 1:45 am, leaving minutes later without headlights on and heading northbound on N. 12th Street. The truck appears to be a gray Ford F-150 between the model years of 2007 – 2013.

Use the P3 app to submit an anonymous tip.

