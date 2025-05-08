St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Chanterria “Macky” Albert

Detective Mike Hidalgo of the Opelousas Police Department returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in solving a murder in the city of Opelousas.

On April 23, 2024, the Opelousas Police Department responded to shots being fired on the 1100 block of Park Avenue and located multiple shell casings at the scene. Officers were then notified that there were two gunshot victims at a local hospital. Witnesses stated that they heard about 30 shots coming from the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation revealed that 23-year-old Chanterria “Macky” Albert, an off-duty St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Corrections Officer, died in the incident. One other person was also shot but was in stable condition.

Use our QR code on your screen or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. Remember to download our P3 app and tap the app to “Say it Here” and submit your anonymous tips. On behalf of St. Landry Crime Stoppers Board, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, and Detective Mike Hidalgo, thank you and have a blessed day.