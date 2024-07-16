Rayne house shot 45 times; help needed in solving crime

ACADIA PARISH, La. — The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a crime in which a home was shot multiple times.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on Monday, July 15, 2024, at around 3:30 a.m., unknown suspects approached a residence on Pinto Lane, east of Rayne. Deputies discovered the home had been shot 45 times by the suspects. A variety of weapons were used, including rifles and handguns.

No one was home at the time of the incident, officials report. Law enforcement believes this incident was a retaliatory act for unknown reasons.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or log on to the P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to arrests in the case.