NOPD Seeks Wanted Suspect for Armed Robbery

New Orleans, LA-Members of the New Orleans Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 29- year-old Bryan Sanford wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that occurred on April 15, 2022, in the 8000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

According to investigators, the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and pointed a firearm at her. He entered her vehicle, took her belongings and demanded she drive him around. When he arrived at a location in Metairie, he exited the vehicle with the victim’s belongings and fled the scene.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives positively identified Sanford as the person responsible. Sanford is wanted for Armed Robbery, Kidnapping and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please notify any Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

