Law Equipment Theft

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lt. Damien Morgan come to Crime Stoppers and ask for your help with a theft of lawn equipment.

On June 20, 2024, Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft and theft of lawn equipment at 367 Roxsan Road in Sunset. A 2003 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado pickup and a 2024 red Buck Dandy utility trailer with numerous pieces of lawn equipment were stolen from the residence. Three commercial lawn mowers, three (3) lawn trimmers, three (3) leaf blowers, a string trimmer, and an edger were taken from the trailer and the cargo area of the pickup, as well. The pickup was recovered, abandoned in a yard on Olivier Road in Opelousas on June 24th. The trailer, equipment, and tools from the truck, along with the license plate for the truck ( Z652563 ), are still missing.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime, can call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS. Submit a tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS . Remember to download our P3 app and “Tap the App” and “Say It Here” to submit your anonymous tips. On behalf of the St. Landry Crime Stoppers Board, Lt. Damien Morgan, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, thank you and have a blessed day.