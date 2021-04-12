Lafayette Crime Stoppers: Information sought in March theft

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help with any information in a March theft at a residence

On March 17, 2021 the suspect arrived in the 100 block of Red Robin Trail in Lafayette. The front door surveillance camera captured the suspect as he approached and collected the packages that were left at the front door of the residence.

The suspect is seen placing the packages inside of his vehicle and drives off in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a green polo-style shirt, black pants, and white shoes with accents of green and black.

The suspect vehicle is a white newer model sedan.

