Iberia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving break in of ATM

Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help on solving the crime of the week.

On March 26, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's office responded to an ATM alarm at Community First Bank in the 400 block of the Emile Verret Road.

Upon arrival deputies learned the ATM had been broken into and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the machine.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public and identifying the suspects and possible getaway car anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers or the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

