Iberia Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying suspect

The New Iberia Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in a theft by fraud investigation.

On March 30, 2022, an unknown person went into Walmart located at 1205 East Admiral Doyle Drive and purchased a kitchen-aid mixer for $400. The woman then handed the receipt to a male suspect, who then went into the store and walked out with another Kitchen-Aid mixer for the same value without paying for it and using the same receipt.

If anyone can positively identify the male in the photo, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS, use the P3 app or simply dial **TIPS.

