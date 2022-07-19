Help needed in solving cold case homicide of Harold Carmouche

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help from the public in solving a cold case homicide of Harold Carmouche, of Lafayette.

On June 6, 2021, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near mile marker 85 on Interstate 10, near Rayne. This incident occurred at 5:30 a.m. as the victim’s vehicle was heading eastbound, traveling from Crowley to Lafayette.

Unknown suspect(s) in a dark color vehicle pulled alongside the victims’ vehicle and fired multiple rounds striking the three occupants. Carmouche was fatally wounded and died from his injuries.

Investigators believe there are people who have knowledge about this case.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

