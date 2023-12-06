Help needed in solving 2020 Lawtell homicide

LAWTELL, La. — Detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in solving a cold case in the Lawtell area.

According to Detective Calvin Tidwell, on September 16, 2020, deputies with the Sheriff's Office responded to the 400 block of McClelland Street in Lawtell in reference to a homicide.

The victim was found dead in his residence with his hands tied behind his back. Authorities say a trail of blood droplets was found in the driveway and a bloody shirt was found at the end of the pavement near McClelland Street.

Autopsy reports show that 66-year-old Joseph Vallian died of blunt force trauma.

Vallian's family last spoke with him at 7:45 pm on September 15, 2020, officials report.

To submit an anonymous tip on this crime, dial **TIPS from a mobile device, or use the P3 app.