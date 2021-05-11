Help needed in locating theft suspect

As investigators continue to work on recent four-wheeler thefts, they have recovered one and secured a warrant for an individual.

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance with locating 35-year-old Scotty Glen Touchet.

Touchet is wanted for illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000 and theft by fraud.

Scotty Touchet is described as 5'8" in height and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 104 Cotton Gin Court in Branch.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Touchet, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

