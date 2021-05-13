Help needed in locating stolen camper

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in locating a camper.

On May 4, 2021, a white 2004 Gulfstream Cavalier bumper pull camper was taken from the 2000 Block of N I-49 Service Rd. There is yellow foam around the air conditioner on the outside of the camper.

If you know the whereabouts of the camper, contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516 or contact Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477) to submit the information anonymously.

***BOLO***BOLO***BOLO*** Be on the lookout for a 2004 Gulfstream Cavalier bumper pull camper white in color. The camper... Posted by St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 13, 2021

