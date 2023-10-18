Crime Stoppers: Vermilion Parish crime of the week October 18

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office would like your assistance in solving this segment's crime of the week.

Detectives are investigating a theft of a 4-wheeler that occurred between the afternoon hours of Monday, October 2, 2023, and the morning hours of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from John Boudreaux Road in Abbeville.

The 4-wheeler is described as a 2008 Honda TRX 500, camouflage in color with a mesh storage basket and a brand new wench on the front and a 6-inch LED lightbar mounted on the front because the headlamps aren’t working.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

From Vermilion Parish, I’m the Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais.