Crime Stoppers of Vermilion: Information needed in shooting incidents

Crime Stoppers and the Abbeville Police Department would like your assistance in solving this segments crime of the week.

The Abbeville Police Department is investigating several shootings that occurred in the city limits of Abbeville that began on the evening of Friday, February 10, 2023, and ended in the early morning hours of Monday, February 13, 2023.

Investigators discovered more than one-hundred rounds of various caliber projectiles were shot in multiple locations in the city which leads investigators to believe these are between rival groups within Abbeville.

During the gunfire exchange, there were two victims struck with non-life-threatening injuries. There were also multiple residences, vehicles and at least one business was struck.

The Abbeville Police Department is anyone with information about the shootings to please report their information to the Abbeville Police Department tips line at (337) 892-6777, or through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.