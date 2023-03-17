Crime Stoppers of Vermilion: Help needed solving dirt bike theft

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office would like your assistance in solving this segment's crime of the week.

Detectives are investigating a theft of a 2022 Kawasaki 140cc lime green dirt bike, model number KLX140BNFNN.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 11, 2023, when a suspect or suspects stole the dirt bike from behind a residence located south of Erath on Cardinal Road near Dominic Road.

If you have information on this or any other crime, you are encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.