Crime Stoppers of Vermilion: Help needed in locating fugitive

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office would like your assistance in solving this segment's crime of the week.

Dijon Mikel Chargois is wanted by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Abbeville Police Department for two counts of Violation of a Protective Order, and multiple pending felony charges.

Chargois was last seen in the area of Hawthorne Street in Abbeville. Chargois has a violent criminal history including armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder. Chargois should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as a black, male, with brown eyes, black hair, stands 5 foot, 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds with a date of birth of 7/21/2001.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.