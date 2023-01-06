Crime Stoppers of Vermilion: Detectives investigate 4-wheeler theft

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office would like your assistance in solving this segment's crime of the week.

Detectives are investigating a theft of a 4-wheeler that occurred between December 11, 2022, and December 12, 2022. The location of the theft is off Oscar Road near Ovey Road in the rural area of Kaplan.

The stolen 4-wheeler is described as a 200, Yamaha Grizzly spray-painted green with black spray-painted rims.

The 4-wheeler is believed to have been loaded onto a trailer or the bed of a truck when it was stolen.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

