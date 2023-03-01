Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish: Help needed locating suspect in burglary

The Duson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Kevin Blanchard, II.

According to authorities, Blanchard is wanted for burglary and felony theft. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Kevin Blanchard is described as a white male, 28 years of age. He is 5’9” in height and weighs 211 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. According to police, Blanchard was last known to reside in the Lawtell area.

Photos may be seen on the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook page.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Blanchard, II, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.