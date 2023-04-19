Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish: Crowley PD investigates 10th Street shooting

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating a Shooting that occurred in the 600 block of W. 10th Street.

This incident occurred on April 11, 2023, at approx. 11p.m.

Multiple suspects emerged from a wooded area and began firing at a group of individuals that were gathered outside.

The suspects are believed to be juveniles or young adult black males. They were last seen being picked up by a green sedan believed to be a Grand Marquis. Two victims were struck and one remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.