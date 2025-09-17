Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Crime of the Week

Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are investigating an Illegal Use of a Dangerous Weapon

that occurred in the 600 block of Reynolds Ave. This incident occurred on August 9, 2025, at approx. 1:40

p.m.

The suspect fired rounds from his vehicle as he was parked at a local business, endangering other

individuals in his vicinity. He is described as a black male driving a silver sedan, unknown make and

model.

If you have any information regarding this crime you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or

download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and

can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff K.P. Gibson

Any questions regarding this release can be directed to Sheriff K.P. Gibson at 337-788-8700 or the

law enforcement agency listed in the release. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty