Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish

Crowley, LA - The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with locating the following fugitives wanted for various burglaries.

Joseph Blaine Mistric is a white male, 43 years of age. He is 5’11” in height and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 181 Bay Ridge Rd., Lot 3, in Opelousas.

Cystin Joven Molette is a black male, 21 years of age. He is 5’9” in height and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 700 E 13th St., Apt. 54 in Crowley.

Abby Lane Sherwood is a white female, 45 years of age. She is 5’3” in height and weighs approximately 118 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. Her last known address is 1116 N. Ave. I in Crowley.

If you have any information regarding these fugitives, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.