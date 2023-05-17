Crime Stoppers of Acadia: Help needed solving ATM burglary

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Crowley Police are seeking the public’s assistance regarding an April 30, 2023 burglary of an ATM machine at the Evangeline Bank located at 425 North Avenue G.

This incident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Three unknown male subjects driving a stolen Ford F250, green in color, were captured on video surveillance breaking into the ATM.

The suspects used chains attached to the truck to forcefully open the ATM. Once the doors were removed, the suspects were observed taking the cash drawers from the machine. The suspects fled on foot and were picked up by a black SUV.

Photos may be seen on the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook page.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile devise to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.