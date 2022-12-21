Crime Stoppers of Acadia: Help needed locating suspects wanted for battery

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Domestic Abuse Battery is a serious matter that can lead to injury or death. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking these individuals wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery.

Stevey Renell Bias is a black male, 26 years of age. He is 5’ 6” in height, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1842 Lennie Johnson St., Crowley.

Joseph Lee Boudreaux, Sr. is a black male, 35 years of age. He is 6’ 0” in height, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. His last known address is 1868 Roxie Hwy., Church Point.

Timothy Fitzgerald is a white male, 42 years of age. He is 5’ 6” in height, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. His last known address is 1108 N. Beaugh St., Church Point.

Anthony Ovey Smith is a white male, 40 years of age. He is 5’ 6” in height, weighing 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1316 Morrow Rd., Crowley.

If you have information regarding any of these fugitives you are urged to call the tips line at 789-Tips or download the P3 app on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest of these wanted persons.