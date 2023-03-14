Crime Stoppers of Acadia: Help needed in identifying vehicle burglary suspect

Rayne Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person using a stolen credit card at a Rayne business.

During an investigation of a vehicle burglary, it was discovered that a credit card was stolen and used at a local business. Rayne Police have obtained video footage of the person who used this stolen credit card.

The suspect is described as a white male of average height with a slim build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. Pictures may be seen on our Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook page.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.