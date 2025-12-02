Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crime Stoppers: Man accused of contractor fraud sought

St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers: Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Asking For The Public’s Assistance In Locating Suspect Wanted In Connection with Contractor Fraud:

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dominic Graphia.

Graphia, 52, currently has two active warrants with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office for Residential Contractor Fraud (felony).

Investigators are asking that anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Dominic Graphia to please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

