Crime Stoppers: Copper theft

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the theft of copper wiring stolen from a job site on Jasmine Road near exit 76 on Interstate 10. This incident was reported on October 23, 2025.

Contractors working for an energy company were working to replace electrical lines in the Jasmine Road area. Upon returning to the job site, workers observed that approximately 100 feet of copper wiring and a Stihl chainsaw had been stolen. The value of this theft is over $1,000.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff KP Gibson.

