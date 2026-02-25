Acadia Sheriff giving $1K reward for help solving string of equipment thefts

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in solving several theft cases at a local drilling company.

Since 2024, three thefts have been reported at GDE Tiger Drilling, located at 240 Jasmine Road near the Estherwood exit on Interstate 10. Investigators believe former employees or people who did business with the company are responsible.

Equipment stolen across 2024, 2025 and 2026 includes:

A Mahindra Tractor

A Dragon Vacuum Trailer

A 16-foot utility trailer

A Case backhoe

A 2015 Peterbilt rig

A tank trailer

A Lincoln Welder

The total value of the stolen equipment is more than $85,000.

Sheriff KP Gibson said.

"If you have any information regarding these crimes, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases."

Anyone with information can call 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to submit an anonymous tip. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.