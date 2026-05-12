Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Residential burglary

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the 2300 block of Prairie Hayes Rd., in the Branch Community. It is believed this incident occurred on May 10, 2026, at approx. 3:00 a.m.

Unknown suspect(s) made a forced entry by breaking a window on the home. A vehicle of interest was observed at the residence and is described as a gray or silver pickup truck with large chrome rims.

Five firearms were stolen including a Rock Island Arms 1911 .45 ca. semiautomatic handgun, .357 magnum revolver, Smith and Wesson .38 special snub-nose revolver, Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a 12 ga. Youth model pump-action shotgun.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff K.P. Gibson.