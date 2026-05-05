Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers - May 5, 2026

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to locate a wanted fugitive.

The Church Point Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Savion Chavis.

Savion Chavis is a black male, 20 years of age. He is 5’ 7” in height and weighs approx. 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 522 Joseph St., Church Point.

Chavis is wanted for 8 counts of Principal to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Home Invasion and firearm charges.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Savion Chavis, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff KP Gibson.

