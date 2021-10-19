Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers investigating vehicle theft

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the theft of a vehicle from the 1700 block of Perchville Rd. near Eunice. This theft occurred during the night of October 16, 2021.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2014 Honda Accord 4-door sedan. It is white in color with Louisiana plate 149AEK. The unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and located a key to the vehicle. The suspect then left the scene in an unknown direction.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Please remember to secure your vehicles and remove all valuables.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel