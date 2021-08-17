Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving cold case

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are seeking the public's assistance with a cold case investigation of the homicide of Malcolm Daniels.

The shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. on July 21, 2018, in the 1800 block of JD Miller St., located in the Bobby Smith Subdivision in Crowley, according to police.

Daniels was reported to be outside of a residence playing dice with several other people when he was struck by a single bullet. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives were able to question some of the witnesses but they are still seeking to speak with others who may have witnessed the shooting.

If you have any information regarding the homicide of Malcolm Daniels, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

