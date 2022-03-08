Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving ATV theft

ACADIA PARISH, La. – Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assists regarding a burglary which occurred in the 2100 block of Riverside Road between the dates of February 6 and 7, 2022.

Unknown suspects were captured on video surveillance entering the property on numerous occasions. During the listed dates, entry was made into a building on the property. The suspects stole a 2021 Honda Pioneer side by side, black and brown in color. The suspects drove through various properties cutting fencing to remove the side by side, according to police.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

