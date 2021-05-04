Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen John Deere trailer

Watch
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the felony theft of a tractor that was stolen from the 1400 block of Riverside Rd. in the Evangeline Community. The theft occurred at approx. 1:45 p.m. on April 24th, 2021.

The stolen tractor is described as a 2007 John Deere 6715 with a front end loader and ditching blade. The total value is approx. $32k. The picture is of the actual tractor.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

