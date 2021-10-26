ACADIA PARISH CRIME STOPPERS: HELP NEEDED LOCATING STOLEN GUNS — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the 1400 block of Rupert Lake Rd., in the Richie Community. This incident occurred between the dates of October 11 and October 15, 2021.

Unknown suspect(s) made entry into the residence. Once inside they rummaged through the home and stole three firearms. The stolen rifles are described as:

Savage Arms 111 Trophy Hunter, 243 ca. bolt action rifle with scope,

Savage Arms Axis XP, 243 ca. bolt action rifle with scope,

And a pink Keystone Cricket 22 long bolt action rifle.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

