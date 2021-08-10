Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating homicide suspect

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Westwood Dr., in the Westwood Apartment Complex.

On May 26, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., officers with the Crowley Police Department responded to a shooting at the apartment complex.

The victim, Chessiray Clark, was struck multiple times by gunfire and died at the scene. An unidentified teenager or young adult entered the apartment and opened fire on the victim, according to detectives. The suspect was seen fleeing the area in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

