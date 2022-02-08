Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating David Keith Welch

ACADIA PARISH, La. – Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted person.

David Keith Welch, Jr., 39, is wanted for burglary and theft.

He is described as 5'10 in height, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes, and is bald.

His last known address is in the 200 block of Toby Loop near Eunice.

If you know the whereabouts of David Welch, you can call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

