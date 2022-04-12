Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Clyde J. Citizen

Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in locating 28-year-old Clyde J. Citizen.

Clyde Citizen is wanted for second degree rape. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Citizen is 5' 10" in height, weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 800 block of W. South First St. in Rayne.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Clyde Citizen, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Citizen.

