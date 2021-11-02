Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 4 sex offenders for non-compliance

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Unit is asking for help from the public in locating the following fugitives wanted for sex offender registry violations.

Derrick Breaux, 32, has black hair and brown eyes. He's 5' 8" in height and weighs 110 pounds. His last known address is 408 Spann Ave. in Crowley. Breaux is wanted for failure to notify change of address, failure to provide community notifications, and failure to notify employment information.

Adolph Creighton, Jr., 50, has grey hair and brown eyes. He's 6'3" in height and weighs 185 pounds. His last known address is 414 Standard Mill Rd. in Crowley. Creighton is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender by providing false information.

Edward Mott, 45, has black hair and brown eyes. He's 6'2" in height and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address is 1206 W. 7th St. in Crowley. Mott is wanted for failure to provide community notifications as a convicted sex offender, 4th offense.

Charles Dugas, 48, has black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'9" in height and weighs 161 pounds. His last known address is 502 N. Marie St. in Rayne. Dugas is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender, 4h offense.

If you have any information regarding these fugitives you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel