Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving Rayne homicide

The Rayne Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m. on May 16, 2021.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of N. Polk St.

A 17-year-old male victim was discovered unresponsive inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say it is believed the victim arrived at the location less than an hour before being discovered.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

