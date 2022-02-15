Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying 2 suspects

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public solving this weeks Crime of the Week.

During the late evening of February 10 and early morning hours of February 11, 2022, two suspects were captured on video surveillance entering unlocked vehicles in the East Ardoin and Perchville Road area of Acadia Parish. During this criminal activity, two firearms were stolen. They are described as a Ruger LCP .380 and Ruger P90 .45 caliber guns.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel