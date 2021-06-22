Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying vehicle connected to shooting

Law enforcement has investigated a high volume of gun-related violence in Acadia Parish, according to Sheriff KP Gibson our area.

"We are focused on these issues but need the public's help to stop this illegal activity and to put a stop to the violence," Gibson said.

On June 19, 2021, multiple occupants in a red four-door sedan were observed fleeing the Meadows Apartment complex just outside of Crowley. Deputies were responding to multiple shots being fired within the complex. No one was struck.

If you can identify the owner of this vehicle or the occupants during this incident, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

