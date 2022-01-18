Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying burglary suspect

Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are investigating numerous vehicle burglaries which occurred in the southern part of the city. These incidents occurred during the early morning hours of December 12, 2021.

Multiple suspects made entry into several unlocked vehicles. One suspect is described as a man with a thin build, wearing glasses, a hooded sweatshirt, and jeans. The suspect's vehicle was captured on video surveillance and is described as a four-door sedan with damage to the front passenger side door. Items stolen include firearms, wallets, and money.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel