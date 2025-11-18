Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to locate a wanted fugitive.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Travis Christopher Cormier.

Travis Cormier is a white male, 36 years of age. He is 5’, 8” in height and weighs approx. 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address is 8023 Grand Prairie Hwy., Church Point.

Cormier is wanted for numerous charges including: Attempted First Degree Murder on Peace Officer, Negligent Injuring and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Travis Cormier, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff KP Gibson.

