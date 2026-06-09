Acadia Crime Stoppers: Wanted fugitive

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to locate a wanted fugitive.

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance with locating Joshua Kane Meche.

Joshua Meche is a white male, 45 years of age. He is 5’, 7” in height and weighs approx. 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes. His last known address is 408 Pope Rd., Carencro.

Meche is wanted for First Degree Rape.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Meche, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff KP Gibson.