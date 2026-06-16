Acadia Crime Stoppers: Wanted for narcotics charges

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division is asking for your help with locating the following fugitives wanted for narcotics charges.

Markus Robins, 46, is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’1” in height and weighs 162 lbs. His last known address is 603 N. Moss St., in Church Point. Robins is wanted for Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Hardy Trahan, Jr., 45, if a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6” in height and weighs 131 lbs. His last known address is 904 S. Ave. D, in Crowley. Trahan is wanted for Distribution of Methamphetamine.

If you have any information regarding these fugitives, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff K.P. Gibson.